New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp
Reoffer price 99.909
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs International &
Nordea Markets
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Irelans
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
