New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs International &

Nordea Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irelans

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0996758701

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
