New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs International &

Nordea Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irelans

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0996758701

