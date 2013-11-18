New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.5 bln euro 2015 bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Societe Generale SA

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.955

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 28bp

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe GEnerale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0867616459

Data supplied by International Insider.