New Issue-Kreissparkasse Koeln prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kreissparkasse Koeln

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.67

Reoffer yield 1.0681 pct

Spread 1 bais points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Kreissparkasse Koeln

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A1TM3Q7

