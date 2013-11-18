New Issue-Kreissparkasse Koeln prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kreissparkasse Koeln
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.67
Reoffer yield 1.0681 pct
Spread 1 bais points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Kreissparkasse Koeln
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.