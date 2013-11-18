New Issue-Sparbanken Oresund prices 150 mln SEK 2023 FRN

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 27, 2023
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 300bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
