New Issue- OMV AG prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower OMV AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.499
Yield 1.839 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.9bp
Over the 3.5 pct 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, RBI &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
