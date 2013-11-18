New Issue- OMV AG prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OMV AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.499

Yield 1.839 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.9bp

Over the 3.5 pct 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, RBI &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0996734868

