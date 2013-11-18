New Issue- Eurofins prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E.
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.432
Reoffer yield 3.25 pct
Spread 219.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.6bp
Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB
& Unicredit
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.