New Issue- Eurofins prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Eurofins prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.432

Reoffer yield 3.25 pct

Spread 219.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.6bp

Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB

& Unicredit

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0996772876

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
