New Issue-Vasakronan prices dual tranche deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Reoffer Price Par

ISIN SE0005561693

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 1.774 pct

Reoffer Price Par

ISIN SE0005561701

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

