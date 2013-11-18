FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Reoffer Price Par

ISIN SE0005561693

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 1.774 pct

Reoffer Price Par

ISIN SE0005561701

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
