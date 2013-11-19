FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-A work in progress: From macro to micro in Asia ex-Japan stocks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-A work in progress: From macro to micro in Asia ex-Japan stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Asian equity markets are heading into 2014 with fundamentals in the driving seat rather than macro factors determining equity performance.

** The average 90-day correlation between the constituents of the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and the index hovers just below 0.4. link.reuters.com/mes74v

** A selloff triggered by the scare of tapering earlier this year saw money leave the region en masse lifting correlations but they stopped short a third below recent highs.

** One factor is earnings. As JPMorgan points out, with expectations in EM policy low, companies that beat on earnings growth and cash flow are likely to squeeze higher.

** According to Thomson Reuters IBES, 3-month earnings momentum for Chinese financials, Indian IT & pharma, Korean materials & Taiwanese healthcare and food retailing is running well ahead of average.

** And while regional valuations at the index level are in line with historical averages at the sector level there is significant divergence.

** Relative to the index, regional autos & banks and Australian energy firms are trading at the widest P/E discounts.

** Any spike in correlations when, and if, the Fed tapers next year is again likely to be short-lived as the hunt for quality gathers pace and a focus on fundamentals persists.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.