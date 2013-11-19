BUZZ-A work in progress: From macro to micro in Asia ex-Japan stocks

Asian equity markets are heading into 2014 with fundamentals in the driving seat rather than macro factors determining equity performance.

** The average 90-day correlation between the constituents of the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and the index hovers just below 0.4. link.reuters.com/mes74v

** A selloff triggered by the scare of tapering earlier this year saw money leave the region en masse lifting correlations but they stopped short a third below recent highs.

** One factor is earnings. As JPMorgan points out, with expectations in EM policy low, companies that beat on earnings growth and cash flow are likely to squeeze higher.

** According to Thomson Reuters IBES, 3-month earnings momentum for Chinese financials, Indian IT & pharma, Korean materials & Taiwanese healthcare and food retailing is running well ahead of average.

** And while regional valuations at the index level are in line with historical averages at the sector level there is significant divergence.

** Relative to the index, regional autos & banks and Australian energy firms are trading at the widest P/E discounts.

** Any spike in correlations when, and if, the Fed tapers next year is again likely to be short-lived as the hunt for quality gathers pace and a focus on fundamentals persists.