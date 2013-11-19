New Issue-EIB adds 30 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increaseed on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 03, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 90.503
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 280 million Turkish lira
When fungible
