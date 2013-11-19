New Issue-Korea Land & Housing prices 300 mln sfr 2015 FRN

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Land & Housing Corp

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp

Payment Date December 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank London Branch Acting Through

Deutsche Bank Zurich Branch, HSBC Bank, RBS & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0229099871

