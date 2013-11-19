New Issue- ABN AMRO prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.205
Reoffer yield 2.249 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.6bp
over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Bank of America, CMZB,
Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 100-1
