New Issue- Abbey National Treasury prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.7bp
Over the 2.25 pct DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Santander GBM, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English