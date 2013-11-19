FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Abbey National Treasury prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Abbey National Treasury prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.444

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.7bp

Over the 2.25 pct DBR

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Santander GBM, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0997328066

