New Issue-Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.674

Yield 1.816 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.6bp

over the OBL#167

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, Nykredit &

Unicredit

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Danish

ISIN LU0996352158

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
