New Issue-Imerys prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Imerys SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.336

Reoffer price 99.336

Yield 2.605 pct

Spread 110 baisi points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Pariabs, Credit Agricole CIB, ING & MUSI

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011637024

