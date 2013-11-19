New Issue-Imerys prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Imerys SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.336
Reoffer price 99.336
Yield 2.605 pct
Spread 110 baisi points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Pariabs, Credit Agricole CIB, ING & MUSI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
