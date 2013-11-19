New Issue-Telefonica prices 600 mln stg 2020 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Europe BV
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date November 26, 2020
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.75 pct
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank,
Mizuho, Musi, Royal Bank of scotland, Santander
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
