New Issue-Telefonica prices 600 mln stg 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Telefonica prices 600 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Europe BV

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date November 26, 2020

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank,

Mizuho, Musi, Royal Bank of scotland, Santander

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
