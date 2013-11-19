New Issue-Telefonica prices 600 mln stg 2020 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Europe BV

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date November 26, 2020

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank,

Mizuho, Musi, Royal Bank of scotland, Santander

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

