New Issue-RLB NOW prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-RLB NOW prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich Wien AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2023

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.815

Reoffer price 99.815

Yield 5.9 pct

Spread 3889.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, Credit Agricole CIB & JP Morgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0997355036

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
