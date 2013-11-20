FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan public funds should change JGB-heavy portfolio-reform panel
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

Japan public funds should change JGB-heavy portfolio-reform panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese public funds should change their government bond-heavy portfolio and aim at raising higher returns as the country’s working population ages and payouts to retirees increase, a reform panel said in a report on Wednesday.

The move is part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push to increase returns from the $2 trillion invested by public pension funds, including the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Japan hopes to achieve this by having the funds trim their massive holdsing of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and shift to riskier assets that offer higher returns.

The seven-member panel met for the eighth time on Wednesday and crafted the final report, proposing to improving governance of public funds and beefing up investment returns.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.