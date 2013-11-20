Japan public funds should change JGB-heavy portfolio-reform panel

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese public funds should change their government bond-heavy portfolio and aim at raising higher returns as the country’s working population ages and payouts to retirees increase, a reform panel said in a report on Wednesday.

The move is part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push to increase returns from the $2 trillion invested by public pension funds, including the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Japan hopes to achieve this by having the funds trim their massive holdsing of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and shift to riskier assets that offer higher returns.

The seven-member panel met for the eighth time on Wednesday and crafted the final report, proposing to improving governance of public funds and beefing up investment returns.