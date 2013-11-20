FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-BNP Paribas prices NZ$125 mln 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BNP Paribas prices NZ$125 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount NZ$125 million

Maturity Date December 04, 2019

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.434

Yield 5.99 pct

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Westpac

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0997467344

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.