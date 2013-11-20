New Issue-BNP Paribas prices NZ$125 mln 2019 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount NZ$125 million
Maturity Date December 04, 2019
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.434
Yield 5.99 pct
Spread 127 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Westpac
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.