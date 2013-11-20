BUZZ-US & Europe stocks: Record highs are not a sign of bubbles

Looking at valuations and earnings in the U.S. and Europe there is still a lot to play for and any year-end dip is likely to present an opportunity to adjust sector allocations and load up again while also providing some mean reversion trades.

** Both the Eurostoxx, at 13 times, and the S&P500 , 14.8 times, are trading just at or below their long-term historical averages. link.reuters.com/vab84v

** Forecast earnings growth in Europe is running well-ahead of the average since the year 2000 and is second only to Japan globally. In the U.S. it remains below average but has flatlined this year.

** On average over the past decade the S&P has traded at a 21% premium to the Eurostoxx. That premium has shrunk to half of that and is currently at its lowest since 2006.

** Asset managers at the Reuters Global Investment Summit are calling for companies in both the U.S. & Europe to kick-start a much needed capex cycle next year.

That would keep earnings churning and support valuations particularly if markets were to pull back from here.