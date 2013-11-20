New Issue-Dar Al-Arkan prices $300 mln 2016 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd

Guarantor Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 25, 2016

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.323

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 541.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct November 2016 UST

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank Alkhair, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

Emirates NBD Capital & GSI

Ratings B+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Saudi

Notes Launched under issuer’s Trust Certificate

Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0997146203

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue