New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond
Fields of Debt
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole S.A., acting through its

London Branch

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.853

Reoffer yield 2.398 pct

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.8bp

Over the 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,Danske,

DZ Bank & Santander Gbm

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0997520258

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

