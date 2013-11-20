New Issue-Allied Irish Banks prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Allied Irish Banks, P.L.C

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2016

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.7

Yield 2.981 pct

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 275.6bp

over the October 2016 OBL#161

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

JPMorgan Cazenove, Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0997144505

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue