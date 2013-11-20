New Issue-BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.464

Yield 2.436 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5bp

over the August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011637743

