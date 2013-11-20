FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.464

Yield 2.436 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5bp

over the August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011637743

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
