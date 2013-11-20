New Issue-BPCE prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.464
Yield 2.436 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5bp
over the August 2023 DBR
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.