New Issue- EDF prices 1.4 bln euro 2021 bond

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Electricite de France (EDF)

Issue Amount 1.4 billion euro

Maturity Date April 27, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.561

Yield 2.316 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119bp

Over the 2.25 pct DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Mizuho, Credit Agricole CIB,

Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011637586

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.