FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- EDF prices 1.4 bln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EDF prices 1.4 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Electricite de France (EDF)

Issue Amount 1.4 billion euro

Maturity Date April 27, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.561

Yield 2.316 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119bp

Over the 2.25 pct DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Mizuho, Credit Agricole CIB,

Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011637586

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.