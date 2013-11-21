FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka to charge banks, finance sector 2 pct 'nation-building tax'
November 21, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka to charge banks, finance sector 2 pct 'nation-building tax'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka plans to begin assessing a 2 percent “nation-building tax” on banks and financial institutions, President Mahinda Rajapaksa told the parliament on Thursday while presenting the country’s 2014 budget.

Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister said, gave no details about when the financial sector will start paying the tax.

The nation-building tax is already assessed on some business sectors in Sri Lanka. Companies pay it based on their revenue.

Extending the tax to the financial sector appears aimed at cutting the country’s budget deficit.

Rajapaksa said the deficit can be reduced to 5.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2014 from 5.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

