New Issue-KLL prices 130 mln SFR 2026 bond
November 21, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KLL prices 130 mln SFR 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG (KLL)

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 10, 2026

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.222

Reoffer price 99.272

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp

Over the Swiss Government

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0228531437

