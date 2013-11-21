FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Eika Boligkreditt prices dual tranche deal
November 21, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Eika Boligkreditt prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eika Boligkreditt AS

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 3, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 50bp

ISIN NO0010697212

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 3, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

Yield 2.415 pct

ISIN NO0010697204

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Norway

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
