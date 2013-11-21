New Issue- Eika Boligkreditt prices dual tranche deal

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eika Boligkreditt AS

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 3, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 50bp

ISIN NO0010697212

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 3, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

Yield 2.415 pct

ISIN NO0010697204

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Norway

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.