New Issue-NRW.Bank prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NRW.Bank prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.89

Yield 0.778 pct

Spread Minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36.7bp

over the October 2017 OBL

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & DZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000NWB0AA4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

