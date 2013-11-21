New Issue-NRW.Bank prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.89

Yield 0.778 pct

Spread Minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36.7bp

over the October 2017 OBL

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & DZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000NWB0AA4

