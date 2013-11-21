New Issue-BFCM prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.464

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129.3bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.