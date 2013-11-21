New Issue- Grainger Plc prices 200 mln stg 2020 bond

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Grainger Plc

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date Decemebr 16, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 298 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 16 March 2020 UKT

Payment Date Novemebr 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank & RBS

Ratings BB+ (S&P) &

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0996777834

