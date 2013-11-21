FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Grainger Plc prices 200 mln stg 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Grainger Plc prices 200 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Grainger Plc

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date Decemebr 16, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 298 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 16 March 2020 UKT

Payment Date Novemebr 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank & RBS

Ratings BB+ (S&P) &

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0996777834

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.