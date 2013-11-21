New Issue- Grainger Plc prices 200 mln stg 2020 bond

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Grainger Plc
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date Decemebr 16, 2020
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 298 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 16 March 2020 UKT
Payment Date Novemebr 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank & RBS
Ratings BB+ (S&P) &
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
