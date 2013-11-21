New Issue- Taby Kommun prices 100 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Taby Kommun
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 28, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 7bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 7bp
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
