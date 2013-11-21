FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Taby Kommun prices 100 mln SEK 2016 FRN
November 21, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Taby Kommun prices 100 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Taby Kommun

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 28, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 7bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 7bp

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005562717

