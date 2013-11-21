New Issue- RBS prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2016
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.983
Reoffer price 99.983
Yield 1.506 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.9bp
over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL 161
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS, Citigroup, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB
& Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue