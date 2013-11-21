New Issue- RBS prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.983

Reoffer price 99.983

Yield 1.506 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.9bp

over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL 161

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS, Citigroup, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB

& Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue