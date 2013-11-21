New Issue-BES prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Espirito Santo S.A (BES)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2023

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.125 pct

Spread 605.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 645.4bp

over the OBL#167

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup , Espirito Santo Investment Bank,

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Portuguese

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN PTBEQJOM0012

