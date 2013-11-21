FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Korea East-West Power prices $500 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Korea East-West Power prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 27, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.387

Yield 2.757 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,

Credit Suisse, HSBC and UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

