CORRECTED-New Issue-Vostochny Express prices $125 mln 2019 bond

(Correction to add the additional lead manager)
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vostochny Express Bank
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date May 29, 2019
Coupon 12.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 12.0 pct
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Promsvyazbank, Region BC & Sberbank CIB
Full fees Unidsclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.