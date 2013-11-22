CORRECTED-New Issue-Vostochny Express prices $125 mln 2019 bond

(Correction to add the additional lead manager)

Borrower Vostochny Express Bank

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date May 29, 2019

Coupon 12.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 12.0 pct

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Promsvyazbank, Region BC & Sberbank CIB

Full fees Unidsclosed

