New Issue-Aareal Bank adds 125 mln euros to 2018 bond

Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.445
Reoffer price 100.445
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.