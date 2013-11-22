FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal Bank adds 125 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Aareal Bank adds 125 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 28, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.445

Reoffer price 100.445

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000AAR0165

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
