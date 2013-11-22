New Issue-CADES adds 750 mln euros to 2024 bond

Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement DE LA Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.839

Yield 2.393 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct October 2023 OAT

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas ,Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.25 billion euro

when fungible

Temp ISIN FR0011642693

ISIN FR0011521319

Data supplied by International Insider.