New Issue-Guocoland prices SG$125 mln 2016 bond

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GLL Iht Pte Ltd

Issue Amount SG$125 million

Maturity Date December 02, 2016

Coupon 3.550 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.55 pct

Payment Date December 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

