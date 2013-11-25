FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Guocoland prices SG$125 mln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Guocoland prices SG$125 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GLL Iht Pte Ltd

Issue Amount SG$125 million

Maturity Date December 02, 2016

Coupon 3.550 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.55 pct

Payment Date December 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

(EMEA Fixed Income Desk Bangalore; zara.mascarenhas@thomsonreuters.com;

Reuters Messaging zara.mascarenhas.reuters.com@reuters.net;

+91 80 6677 2510, fax +44 20 7542 5285))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
