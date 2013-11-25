New Issue- DVB Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower DVB Bank SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.555
Reoffer yield 2.445 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.2bp
Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date December 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,
LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings A + (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
