FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 FRN
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price 99.923

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DB7XLL4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.