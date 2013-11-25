New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 1.002 pct

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB22MQ8

