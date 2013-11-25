FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 5, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.667

Reoffer price 99.667

Yield 1.675 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Medio, Natixis, Nord/LB,

RBS & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011644392

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
