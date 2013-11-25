FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Prologis prices 700 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Prologis LP

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.483

Reoffer price 99.483

Yield 3.072 pct

Spread 137 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, JPMorgan, Bank of America & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0999296006

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

