New Issue- Prologis prices 700 mln euro 2022 bond

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Prologis LP
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.483
Reoffer price 99.483
Yield 3.072 pct
Spread 137 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, JPMorgan, Bank of America & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
