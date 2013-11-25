New Issue- Prologis prices 700 mln euro 2022 bond

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Prologis LP

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.483

Reoffer price 99.483

Yield 3.072 pct

Spread 137 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, JPMorgan, Bank of America & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0999296006

