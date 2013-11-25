FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Corealcredit Bank prices 100 mln euro 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Corealcredit Bank prices 100 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 2, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Payment Date December 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CCB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0999485237

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
