New Issue- Volvofinans Bank prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 4, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Payment Date December 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
