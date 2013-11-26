New Issue-NIB prices 50 mln Turkish lira 2015 bond

Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date December 03, 2015

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price 99.66

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 5 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0999511768

