New Issue-HSBC France prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-HSBC France prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSBC France

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 03, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.871

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.9bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
