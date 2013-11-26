New Issue- PFZ prices multi tranche deal

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 263 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 1, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.277
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 252 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 12, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.025
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 21, 2029
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 96.193
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date Decemebr 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.