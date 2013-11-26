New Issue- PFZ prices multi tranche deal

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 263 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 1, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.277

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0229571655

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 252 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 12, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.025

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0229571770

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 21, 2029

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 96.193

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0229571820

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date Decemebr 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

