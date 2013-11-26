New Issue- Telekom prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telekom Finanzmanagement GMBH
Guarantor Telekom Austria AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 3, 2021
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.367
Reoffer yield 3.216 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 192bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date December 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, JPMorgan & Raiffeisen Bank
International
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.