New Issue- Telekom prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telekom Finanzmanagement GMBH

Guarantor Telekom Austria AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 3, 2021

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.367

Reoffer yield 3.216 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 192bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, JPMorgan & Raiffeisen Bank

International

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Data supplied by International Insider.