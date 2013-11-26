New Issue- Finmeccanica Finance prices 700 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Finmeccanica Finance S.A.
Guarantor Finmeccanica S.p.A.
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 98.505
Yield 4.75 pct
Spread 324.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 361bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,
Unicredit, Bank of America, Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA,
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan, RBS, Santander & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.